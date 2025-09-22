France joins list of countries recognizing Palestine as a State

22nd Monday, September 2025 - 23:10 UTC Full article

Macron said that a two-state solution would bring peace to the Middle East

The French Government of President Emmanuel Macron officially recognized Palestine's statehood on Monday, following similar decisions by the UK, Canada, Australia, and Portugal the day before. The move was announced at a summit on the two-state solution hosted by France and Saudi Arabia, which was boycotted by both the US and Israel.

“The time has come. True to my country's historic commitment to the Middle East, to peace between Israelis and Palestinians, I declare that today France recognizes the State of Palestine,” Macron said from the United Nations' podium in New York, stating that it was a “solution that will bring peace to Israel” and a “defeat for Hamas as for all those who stir up anti-Semitic hatred.”

The left-wing European leader argued that while the Oct. 7, 2023, attack was a “wound that is still open,” the ongoing war in Gaza was no longer justified, and called for an immediate ceasefire and the release of the 48 remaining hostages held by the terrorist organization Hamas.

Macron proposed a transitional administration for Gaza after hostilities cease and insisted France was ready to help train Palestinian security forces to dismantle and disarm Hamas. A French embassy would open in Palestine once these conditions are met.

France's decision and those by other major Western powers on Sunday increased international pressure on Israel, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the decision.

“I have a clear message for those leaders who are recognizing a Palestinian state after the horrific massacre of October 7: you are rewarding terrorism with a huge prize,” he said on Sunday. “And I have another message for you: that will not happen. There will be no Palestinian state west of the Jordan River,” he added.

Palestinian leaders viewed the recognition as an “important and necessary step” toward a just and lasting peace.

The US administration of President Donald Trump has also criticized the decision, warning of “disastrous consequences” and accusing nations of rewarding violence rather than diplomacy.