Last Falklands War submariner (Churchill and Vanguard Classes) retires after 46 years RN

22nd Monday, September 2025 - 23:09 UTC Full article

The last serving Falklands War submariner from HMS Conqueror has retired after 46 years in the Royal Navy. Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Gary Hutchinson, 64, was honored during a ceremony at HM Naval Base Clyde (HMNB Clyde) held last week.

The event marked the end of a long career that began in November 1979, when Mr. Hutchinson joined the Royal Navy at the age of 19.

He said: “I will miss the comradery when I retire and being in the Submarine Service community. I have really enjoyed being in the Service and would recommend it to anyone.

”When I joined, I originally signed up for only nine years but have actually completed 46. I am looking forward to the new adventures that retirement will bring.“

Born in South Yorkshire and raised in Clacton, Essex, Mr Hutchinson became a submariner in 1981. He joined HMS Conqueror as a marine engineer mechanic after being encouraged by an instructor at HMS Sultan in Gosport.

Mr Hutchinson served as a control room watch-keeper during the submarine’s mission in the Falklands conflict. He was in the auxiliary machine space when HMS Conqueror sank the Argentine cruiser ARA General Belgrano.

He said: ”At the time of firing it just felt like regular practice; the crew often trained for fire drills should the occasion arise, and, in this case, it finally did.“

The attack on the Belgrano was later acknowledged by the Argentine government as a legitimate act of war.

Hutchinson served on HMS Conqueror for about 10 years before moving to Vanguard-class submarines. He was part of the crew that brought HMS Vanguard out of the shipyard, tested the first UK Trident missile, and completed the inaugural Trident patrol.

He later served on HMS Vigilant and Victorious. For the past decade, he worked in HM Naval Base Clyde’s shiplift facility.

Rear Admiral Andrew Perks MBE, director of submarines, said: ”It was a privilege to be able to attend CPO Hutchinson’s golden Valedictory Certificate presentation today.

“His remarkable 46-year career has spanned several chapters of the Submarine Service’s history.”