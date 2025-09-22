Maduro wrote Trump a letter, Caracas admits

Maduro wants to discuss the “fake news” surrounding the mounting tension in the Caribbean

Venezuela's Bolivarian regime admitted Sunday that President Nicolás Maduro sent a letter dated Sept. 6 to his US colleague Donald Trump to discuss current tensions in the Caribbean Sea and what the Chavista leader has referred to as “fake news” from the White House.

In the letter, Maduro claims he had always sought direct communication with the Trump administration and regretted “the 'worst' of the fake news” involving high-ranking Venezuelan officials with drug trafficking.

In Maduro's view, these false accusations were being used to “justify an escalation to armed conflict” that would harm the entire continent. The letter includes data and maps to support Venezuela's position as a “drug-free territory.”

According to Maduro, citing UN data, 87% of drugs from Colombia leave through Pacific ports, with only 5% attempting to cross the border into Venezuela. He claims Venezuelan authorities have a strong record of intercepting and destroying drug-related shipments and aircraft.

When asked about the letter, President Trump did not confirm receiving it, simply stating, “We'll see what happens with Venezuela.” This comes amid rising tensions and a US military deployment in the Caribbean, which the White House says is related to recent drug trafficking interceptions. Maduro, in his letter, sees this as a threat to his country's sovereignty.

Maduro also called for an end to military threats, insisting on respect for Latin America and the Caribbean as a “Zone of Peace.” He also said he was open to new talks with White House Envoy Richard Grenell to overcome media “noise” and “fake news.”

Venezuela's Executive Vice President Delcy Rodríguez acknowledged the existence of this letter on her Telegram channel on Sunday. “Currently, there is much controversy surrounding the relationship between the US and Venezuela. Amid this controversy, we have witnessed countless examples of fake news circulating in the media,” reads the letter published by Rodríguez.

Since last month, the US has intercepted four vessels allegedly involved in drug trafficking in the Caribbean, near the Venezuelan coast, at least three of which were believed to stem from Venezuelan ports, according to the White House. The fourth, of unknown origin, sank last Friday in Dominican Republic waters.