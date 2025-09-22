Milei postpones trip to US

Milei needs a cash bailout from Washington and will also participate in the UN's General Assembly

Argentine President Javier Milei and Economy Minister Luis Toto Caputo have postponed their departure to the United States from Sunday to Monday, it was announced in Buenos Aires. Hence, their meetings with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and other engagements have been rescheduled accordingly.

The main goal of the trip is to secure a special financial aid package from the US Government, through a bilateral encounter between Milei and Donald Trump

Argentina hopes to receive between US$4 and US$8.5 billion from the US Treasury's Currency Stabilization Fund to face next year's debt maturities.

A bailout for Argentina has become increasingly urgent after a rise in country risk to 1,500 points and a surge in the dollar's value to around AR$1,500 per unit. The Argentine delegation also hopes to hold a discussion on Wednesday with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

This volatility grew after the Sept. 7 federal midterm elections in the Province of Buenos Aires, where Governor Axel Kicillof played a political card in his Kirchnerist Peronist stronghold, followed by repeated Congressional setbacks for Milei's La Libertad Avanza (LLA), which had most presidential vetoes overturned.

Milei is also scheduled to attend Trump's speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York and deliver his own message before the forum.

The Libertarian Leader also has plans to attend a reception hosted by President Trump, as well as meetings with leaders from the World Jewish Congress and the Latin American Jewish Council. The Argentine head of State also hopes to talk with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.