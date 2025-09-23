LATAM places orders for 24 Embraer E195-E2 jets

Over 200 units of the Embraer E-195 E2 have been delivered as of 2025

LATAM Airlines placed orders this week for the purchase of up to 74 Brazilian-built Embraer E195-E2 passenger jets to expand its network of regional destinations.

The Chilean-Brazilian carrier, the largest in Latin America in terms of passenger numbers and destination network, ordered the acquisition of 24 units of the twin-engined model, for approximately US$2.1 billion, in addition to 50 additional purchase options.

Aircraft deliveries are set to start in mid-2026, beginning with LATAM Airlines Brazil and potentially expanding to other group affiliates, it was explained.

The São José dos Campos (São Paulo)-based manufacturer is the world’s third-largest aircraft producer, trailing Boeing from the United States and the European consortium Airbus. The South American company also leads in executive aviation.

LATAM stated that the new fleet will enable the addition of up to 35 new destinations to its current 160, enhancing flexibility in domestic and regional operations. The airline operates 362 aircraft, from both Airbus and Boeing.

According to LATAM CEO Roberto Alvo, the group has prioritized expanding its domestic and regional network over the past four years, calling it the most integrated way to travel in South America. He also E195-E2's efficiency.

Embraer President and CEO Francisco Gomes Neto highlighted that the partnership reflects LATAM’s choice of the most efficient and suitable aircraft to support its next phase of regional growth.

The Embraer E195-E2 is the largest and longest-range member of Embraer's E-Jet E2 family, a second-generation regional jet designed for high-density, short- to medium-haul routes.

Launched in 2013 and entering service in 2019, it emphasizes fuel efficiency, passenger comfort, and operational cost savings compared to its predecessor, the original E195, and competitors like the Airbus A220 or Boeing 737 MAX.

With a stretched fuselage (41.5 m / 136 ft long) compared to smaller E2 variants, it is optimized for low-cost and regional carriers, offering a balance of capacity, range, and environmental performance, allowing for a single-aisle cabin with a 2-2 seating layout—no middle seats—for enhanced passenger comfort.

Powered by two Pratt & Whitney PW1900G geared turbofan engines with a 12:1 high bypass ratio, enabling quieter operation and better hot/high performance. The wing structure is 200 kg lighter than previous versions due to fly-by-wire controls.

The model is a good choice for routes up to 600–2,600 nm (1,111.2 km-4,815.2 km) and boasts a 15-25% reduction in maintenance costs vs. first-gen E-Jets. It is also said to burn between 15 and 20% less fuel than the Boeing 737 MAX 8 or Airbus A320neo on comparable regional routes, carrying 120–146 passengers in single-class depending on configuration. Over 200 units have been delivered as of 2025.