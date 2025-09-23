Motion of censorship against Cabinet Chief pushed for in Argentine Congress

23rd Tuesday, September 2025 - 09:44 UTC Full article

“The information provided by Cabinet Chief Guillermo Francos is of extreme institutional gravity,” Pichetto argued

Argentine opposition lawmakers are pushing for a motion of censure against Cabinet Chief Guillermo Francos, which could lead to his removal, following the Libertarian Government of President Javier Milei's refusal to implement the newly passed Disability Emergency Act.

The measure declared a national emergency and provided for the allocation of funds for these matters. Milei initially vetoed the law, but Congress overrode it with a two-thirds majority.

The government then enacted the bill but suspended its implementation. claiming the lack of a specified source of funding, and insisting it could cause a major fiscal imbalance. Casa Rosada thus sent the file back to Congress for legislators to define where the money will come from.

Deputies from several opposition blocs, including those led by Miguel Ángel Pichetto, have accused the government of violating the rule of law, issuing unconstitutional decrees, and undermining the separation of powers.

They argue that the government has no legal right to add conditions to a law that has already been approved and passed.

“The information provided by Cabinet Chief Guillermo Francos is of extreme institutional gravity. It violates the rule of law and breaches the Disability Law passed by Congress. The consequences of this are unpredictable,” Pichetto posted on X.

The motion of censure against Francos requires an absolute majority vote in both houses of Congress. If successful, it would immediately remove him from his position.