Orsi planning to highlight Uruguay's openness to multilateralism at UN

23rd Tuesday, September 2025 - 09:29 UTC

During his speech scheduled for Tuesday at the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York, Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi is expected to address his country's long-standing commitment to multilateralism and the peaceful resolution of global conflicts, amid the “worrying escalation” of the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine, among other topics.

Orsi also boasts Uruguay's strong position within the Southern Common Market (Mercosur), as a country with “unbeatable conditions to take off and insert itself into the world.” He expects a trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Union to be finalized soon.

The Broad Front leader is using his time in New York to promote Uruguay as an attractive destination for foreign investment, citing its ability to “articulate between conflicting forces.” He has also scheduled bilateral meetings with business leaders.

Orsi has also noted that Uruguay recognized Palestine “some time ago” and hopes that this new wave of recognition will stop the conflict, which results in numerous civilian lives lost.

At the annual Concordia 2025 summit on Monday, Orsi highlighted the value of regional integration in the global context. “Uruguay has unbeatable conditions to take off and insert itself into the world,” he stressed. Receiving investments does “us so much good,” he further admitted.

“We are sure, we are convinced that the tool of integration is very useful in a world as unpredictable as the one we live in. We absolutely must have the best ties with all Mercosur countries, and that is what we have done throughout history, regardless of the government in power,” he remarked.

Orsi also underscored his country's consistent tradition of cooperation with the UN since its creation in 1948. “For a country like ours, with our tradition, highlighting the value of multilateralism is key,” he said. The Uruguayan leader also admitted he would be seeking one-on-one talks with other heads of government on the side of the UN gathering.

The Concordia 2025 summit is a forum that brings together the world's most influential leaders to foster dialogue, promote collaboration, and, together, lay the foundations for a more equitable and sustainable future.

Also speaking Tuesday at the United Nations will be Presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil and Donald Trump of the United States, among other world leaders.