Paraguayan anti-drug czar claims he has no ties to AMIA bombing financing

23rd Tuesday, September 2025 - 21:18 UTC Full article

Jalil Rachid has always insisted he had no knowledge or connection to the company involved in the money wirings

After being implicated in an Argentine media report, Paraguay's Anti-Drug Secretary Jalil Rachid has publicly distanced himself and his family from allegations of financial ties to individuals involved in the 1994 bombing of the Argentine Israeli Mutual Association (AMIA) headquarters in Buenos Aires.

Rachid claimed that the accusations stem from a family dispute initiated by his cousin, David Fernández Rachid, who, in the official's words, has “too many legal and financial problems” and is facing charges for fraud, embezzlement, and domestic violence. His cousin's “extortion” attempts will not succeed, the head of the so-called Senad insisted.

He also clarified that he was never associated with the financial company appearing in recent press reports and had a separate career in the Public Ministry, making him unaware of any financial movements within the firm.

The official further maintained that the matter was “completely different” from his professional role and would not have consequences for his position at the Secretariat.

According to the Argentine news outlet Infobae, a joint investigation team from Paraguay and Argentina has uncovered a potential financial link between prominent Paraguayan politicians and individuals investigated for the AMIA case.

Documents have been found suggesting financial ties between members of the influential Rachid Lichi family and Ali Hussein Abdallah, who was sought by Argentine authorities in connection with the AMIA attack.

These documents were reportedly handed over to Argentine prosecutors by David Fernández Lichi, who is a member of the Rachid Lichi family and found the records during a family inheritance dispute.

These papers, allegedly from the Rachid Lichi family's firm (SAFIO), show transfers worth over US$12 million to Abdallah from 1989 to 2000, from a bank account belonging to Fohad Rachid Lichi, a co-owner of SAFIO.

Another individual facing trial in Argentina for alleged links to the bombing, Lebanese businessman Hussein Mounir Mouzannar, also appears in the documents as a client of the Rachid Lichi family.

Jalil Rachid, the son of former Senator Bader Rachid Lichi, has always insisted he had no knowledge and has no connection to the company.

The Rachid Lichi family has held high-profile political positions in Paraguay. In addition to Senator Bader Rachid Lichi, there is former Foreign Minister and Ambassador Leila Rachid Lichi.