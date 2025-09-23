Paraguayan President has busy agenda in NY ahead of UN conference

Peña is scheduled to speak before the UN on Wednesday

During his trip to the United States ahead of the 80th United Nations General Assembly, which starts Tuesday in New York, Paraguayan President Santiago Peña held a series of strategic meetings to boost his country's international standing

In talks with his Vietnamese counterpart, Luong Cuong, both leaders discussed bilateral trade, investments, and sustainable development. They also addressed a potential free trade agreement between Vietnam and the Southern Common Market (Mercosur).

“I held a meeting with the President of Vietnam, Luong Cuong, with whom we shared an agenda focused on trade, cooperation, and investment. We continue to work to strengthen Paraguay's international relations, opening new paths for development and generating more...” Peña wrote on social media.

Paraguayan Foreign Minister Rubén Ramírez also explained in a video that the possibility of Peña visiting Vietnam shortly was reviewed, as Asunción intends to increase its presence in Southeast Asia.

Peña also pointed out his agenda sought to “project Paraguay onto the world stage and consolidate relations with nations of growing global influence.”

The Paraguayan President also met with representatives of international Jewish organizations. He stated that strengthening relations with Israel opens up new opportunities for cooperation and investment. In addition, he reiterated Paraguay's firm stance in favor of peace and freedom, which has been reflected in its votes at the UN.

With Bank of America executives, Peña explored opportunities for financing projects in Paraguay, particularly in infrastructure, renewable energy, and green bonds.

The South American leader is scheduled to speak before the UN on Wednesday.