Falklands approves creation of a 29.240 acres National Park at the Hill Cove Mountains

24th Wednesday, September 2025 - 19:10 UTC Full article

The Hill Cove Mountains National Park will be the first higher altitude protected area in the Falkland Islands, covering 11,833 hectares (29,240 acres) of public land. (Pic FIG)

The Falkland Islands Executive Council this week approved legislation to establish the Hill Cove Mountains National Park and make it a legally protected area. This follows the earlier approval of the Hill Cove Mountains National Park Policy and Management Plan. The park will officially be designated upon publication of the legislation in the Gazette.

The Hill Cove Mountains National Park will be the first higher altitude protected area in the Falkland Islands, covering 11,833 hectares (29,240 acres) of public land. Recognized as an important plant area and key biodiversity area, the mountains provide an important habitat for native birds, are home to over half of the Islands native flora species and one quarter of all plant species at risk of extinction in the Islands are found in the area.

The policy, management plan and legislation reflect the views and results gathered during a period of public consultation held last year on the proposal to create the Hill Cove Mountains National Park. Discussions with neighboring landowners have also informed the policy and management plan which have been developed in order to identify challenges and solutions related to creating the national park and to ensure its future effective and responsive management. The management plan sets out the management directions and actions for the national park that will be taken to achieve the parks’ purpose.

An access agreement has now been signed, allowing pedestrians to enter the park from the designated parking area via a set route across private land. People driving vehicles still require permission from landowners. This agreement provides clarity for both landowners and visitors.

The Environment Department is working with the Tourist Board to develop visitor materials, and information for park visitors will soon be made available both online and in hard copy.

The Hill Cove Mountains National Park will be actively managed to conserve and protect its significant natural, cultural and landscape values. The landscape will be preserved in a state as close to natural as possible with the park being an example of a protected area that balances biodiversity and human use. The park will be managed in discussion with neighboring properties, communities and stakeholders.

MLA Peter Biggs, Environment portfolio holder, said: “The creation of the Hill Cove Mountains National Park aligns with the aspirations of the Islands Plan and the Environment Strategy with regards to its aims of working towards land management and protection, including protected areas. The national park will protect this important area of biodiversity for all to enjoy into the future. All those involved in the process of researching, designating, fencing and legislating for this to happen deserve our gratitude”.