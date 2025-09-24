Orsi highlights Uruguay's values at UN convention

24th Wednesday, September 2025

Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi described his country during his speech at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly as a suitable host for international negotiations and a promoter of dialogue.

He also highlighted the South American nation's peaceful nature and strong democratic institutions, noting that the head of State can walk through the streets of Montevideo unescorted and that transitions of power were normal and peaceful.

“I come from a country whose political parties, almost all of them with more than half a century of history, are willing to agree on national solutions,” Orsi explained.

He then quoted former President José Mujica, saying that “tolerance is the foundation for being able to live in peace” and Uruguay's long history of supporting multilateralism and international law, including its commitment to UN peacekeeping missions.

The Broad Front leader also warned about the rise in global geopolitical tension, citing a 10% increase in military spending in 2024 and the highest number of interstate conflicts since World War II, condemning all forms of terrorism because “the end never justifies the means.”

“All war is criminal, no matter where it takes place,” Orsi argued.

Regarding the conflict in the Middle East, he advocated for a “two nations, two peoples, and two states” solution and called for an immediate suspension of military operations, the end of civilian deaths, and the release of hostages, all in line with the UN's recommendations.