Trump expresses “full support” for Milei's Argentina

24th Wednesday, September 2025 - 09:33 UTC

US President Donald Trump publicly endorsed his Argentine colleague Javier Milei for the upcoming Oct. 26 midterm elections after a meeting in New York on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly.

The Republican head of State gave Milei his “complete and total endorsement for re-election,” calling him a “fantastic and powerful leader.” He also said he believed Milei would be successful in the upcoming election, which will renew 127 Lower House seats and 24 in the Senate.

“You have an election coming up soon, and I'm sure you'll do well, but now I hope this will secure it. People of Argentina, we are backing you 100%. We think you are doing a fantastic job,” Trump insisted.

The meeting took place following an announcement by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent that the US was willing to do “whatever it takes” to support Argentina's economy. This backing, which may include “swap lines, direct currency purchases, and purchases of US dollar-denominated government debt,” has already had a positive impact on Argentina's financial markets.

“He [Milei] inherited a mess, and what he has done to fix it is good. Scott [Bessent] is working with his country so that they have good debt and all the things they need to make Argentina great again. It is an honor for me to support the president and the next president of Argentina,” the Republican leader also noted.

Trump's verbal support helped calm Argentina's financial markets, which had been in turmoil following a recent local election defeat for Milei's party in the province of Buenos Aires.

The Argentine peso grew stronger against the US dollar after falling sharply in previous days, while the country's risk index fell considerably.

However, some analysts note that the dollar's value has since increased slightly, and the country's risk index, while improved, is still high.

In praising Milei, Trump gave the Libertarian leader a printed copy of a Truth Social post where he described him as a “fighter and a winner.”

Milei, in turn, expressed gratitude for Trump's support, which he called an “extraordinary gesture.”