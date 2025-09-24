Trump underscores Europe's failures on immigration and energy

“The immigration and their suicidal energy ideas will be the death of Western Europe,” Trump warned

US President Donald Trump stressed during his speech at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday that other countries' policies on immigration and energy were “destroying a large part of the free world” and causing nations to “go to hell.”

Trump condemned what he called the “failed experiment of open borders,” singling out European countries for allowing a high number of undocumented migrants. He claimed that these policies are causing serious trouble, mentioning London Mayor Sadiq Khan as an example.

The Republican leader also described climate change as the “greatest con job ever” and criticized renewable energy as the “green scam.” He argued that countries, especially in Europe, were harming their economies by switching to expensive renewable energy, while China continued to use cheaper fossil fuels, such as “clean, beautiful coal.”

Trump also questioned the purpose of the UN, suggesting it is an ineffective body that only uses “empty words” to address global issues.

On the topic of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, he stated that recognizing a Palestinian state would be a “reward” for Hamas.

Throughout the speech, which lasted nearly an hour, Trump praised his own administration's record on issues like reducing border crossings and ending what he called “un-endable” wars.