Yair Netanyahu sparks controversy by recognizing Falklands as Argentine territory

24th Wednesday, September 2025 - 14:21 UTC Full article

Yair Netanyahu, son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, declared on social media that he recognizes the Falkland Islands as part of Argentina, reviving a long-standing sovereignty dispute between Buenos Aires and London.

“I recognize the Malvinas Islands as part of Argentina!” he wrote Tuesday on X, the platform owned by Elon Musk. The post comes just days after the United Kingdom formally recognized the State of Palestine, a move strongly rejected by his father, who called it “a huge reward for terrorism” amid Israel’s conflict with Hamas.

¡Reconozco las Islas Malvinas como parte de Argentina! — Yair Netanyahu (@YairNetanyahu) September 23, 2025

The statement quickly gained traction in Argentina. Nahuel Sotelo, secretary of Worship in Javier Milei’s government, described the comment as “historic.” Agustín Romo, head of Milei’s party bloc in Buenos Aires, thanked Netanyahu: “The son of the prime minister of Israel announces he recognizes the Malvinas as Argentine. Thank you, Yair.” Netanyahu later responded with emojis of the Argentine and Israeli flags next to a heart.

Yair Netanyahu, born in 1991, has no official role in Israel’s government but is a polarizing figure known for outspoken social media posts targeting political opponents, journalists, and foreign leaders. His remarks on the Falklands following British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's decision to recognize a Palestine state fit within that pattern of provocative statements.

The episode unfolds as Argentina and Israel maintain unusually close ties under President Milei, who has made alignment with Israel and the United States a cornerstone of his foreign policy. Milei visited Jerusalem in February 2024, pledged to move Argentina’s embassy there, and signed agreements on defense, cybersecurity, and agriculture. At the UN and OAS, Argentina has consistently backed Israel in votes condemning Hamas and upholding Israel’s right to self-defense.

The UK, which has governed the Falklands since 1833, continues to reject Argentina’s sovereignty claims, citing the islands’ inhabitants’ desire to remain British. Yair Netanyahu’s intervention, though unofficial, adds a symbolic twist to a geopolitical triangle involving London, Buenos Aires, and Jerusalem.