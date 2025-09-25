Milei has busy agenda in New York

Argentine President Javier Milei had a busy agenda on Wednesday in New York after his speech before the 80th United Nations General Assembly.

He was presented with the Global Citizen 2025 Award from the Atlantic Council by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who has announced that negotiations for a US$20 billion swap with Argentina's Central Bank (BCRA) were underway, thus formalizing a strategic alliance with a “systemically important ally.”

The Global Citizen Awards are an annual distinction by the Atlantic Council, a US organization focused on international policy, global security, and transatlantic cooperation, to recognize outstanding individuals who have made unique contributions to addressing global challenges, promoting the idea of “global citizenship,” and a commitment to international cooperation, peace, prosperity, and positive change beyond national borders.

Milei highlighted his administration's economic performance, claiming Argentina now has a sustained fiscal surplus for the first time in 123 years. He also credited the support of President Donald Trump for his reforms.

“To clean up the public accounts, we took measures that were unpopular at first glance. With courage, effort, and patience, Argentines are supporting us. We know we are on the right track,” Milei stressed. “Our opponents have attacked our administration because they know that now is the time to destroy us.”

Also receiving awards at the event were French President Emmanuel Macron and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Milei also met with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, who called the gathering “excellent” and assured that Argentina was “moving in the right direction.”

Georgieva stressed the importance of Argentina's fiscal discipline, monetary policy, and structural reforms, and pledged the IMF's support in implementing policies to “safeguard stability, reduce inflation, rebuild reserves, and boost growth prospects.”

To round up his trip to New York, Milei is scheduled to meet on Thursday afternoon with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after which he has engagements with leading Jewish community organizations.