Orsi and Topolansky honor Mujica at event in New York

25th Thursday, September 2025 - 09:10 UTC

Orsi highlighted his mentor's austerity

Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi was the main speaker on Wednesday in New York during the so-called Mujica Initiative Forum, an event within the 80th United Nations General Assembly hosted by the Pan American Congress to honor the late José Pepe Mujica, a former head of State of the South American country and a key leftwing leader in the Americas.

In addition to Orsi, the event was attended by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font.

After the announcement that the Organization of Ibero-American States would create the “José 'Pepe' Mujica” award for individuals who promote unity and democracy in the region, Orsi praised his mentor's austerity, sobriety, and international profile, which boosted his country's image.

Orsi echoed Mujica's philosophy: “If we are activists and we want to change reality, we have to give time and space to the joy of living,” claimed Orsi, who connected this to current political divisions and “hate speech,” suggesting they stem from an overemphasis on “accumulating” and “obtaining wealth” that takes time away from enjoying life, family, and friends.

Uruguay has been known abroad more for Mujica than for its sporting success, Orsi also pointed out.

Also speaking at the forum was Mujica's widow and former Uruguayan Vice President Lucía Topolansky, who participated remotely from Montevideo.

She stressed that the youth “have to take up the banner” because “the causes remain and the people pass away” and recalled her late husband's quote that “the impossible costs a little more,” urging people to use it as a slogan during crises to not give up on the fight for peace.

Topolansky also spoke out against “visceral hatred of migrants,” wondering why it existed when “we are all migrants.” She proclaimed, “Let's not hate migrants, let's embrace our brothers and sisters.” She also highlighted the importance of Latin American integration, which should start with understandable, “small things,” such as bringing universities together.