Brazil's Lower House passes bill to move capital to Belem for COP30

Brazil's Lower House on Thursday approved Bill 358/25 to symbolically transfer the country's capital from Brasília to Belém, Pará, during the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) between Nov. 11 and 21. Bill 358/25, proposed by Congresswoman Duda Salabert, now proceeds to the Senate for review.

The symbolic transfer aims to focus the nation's attention on the major international climate event and place the Amazon region at the center of global political decisions.

During COP30, the executive, legislative, and judicial branches may move to Belém to conduct their activities. All official acts signed by the President and ministers during this period will be referenced as having occurred in Belém.

“This is not new in Brazil, it already happened in 1992, when the capital was transferred to Rio de Janeiro, in a national and international signal that all the country's attention should be focused on that major event,” Bill rapporteur José Priante recalled.

The move has been deemed as more than a symbolic gesture, stating it will consolidate Brazil's position at the forefront of climate and environmental diplomacy.

The COP (Conference of the Parties) is the main international forum for discussion on climate change. Since 1995, the COP has brought together world leaders, scientists, companies, and civil society organizations every year.

“COP30 is the largest United Nations event for discussion and negotiations on the international climate change regime,” Priante also pointed out. ”The event will consolidate Brazil's position at the forefront of climate and environmental diplomacy, a position historically occupied by the country since the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (Rio-92),” he added.