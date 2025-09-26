Milei and Netanyahu meet in New York

26th Friday, September 2025 - 10:50 UTC

The meeting reinforced Milei's “absolute support” for Israel

Argentine President Javier Milei met in New York on Thursday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly.

Both leaders discussed primarily the situation of the Argentine hostages held by the terrorist organization Hamas in Gaza (Eitan Horn, Ariel Cunio, and David Cunio, plus the body of Lior Rudaeff). Milei reiterated his firm commitment and offered to “work together” with Israel for their prompt release.

The two heads of Government also reaffirmed their strong friendship and desire to deepen cooperation, particularly in scientific and technological fields.

“In today's meeting with the Israeli prime minister, we mainly discussed the situation of the Argentine hostages. Argentina reiterated its firm commitment to collaborate in all necessary instances and offered its full willingness to work together with the Israeli authorities to achieve their prompt release,” said Argentine Presidential Spokesman Manuel Adorni.

They also exchanged “views on scientific and technological cooperation” and “on other aspects of the bilateral relationship, reaffirming their shared desire to continue deepening the ties of friendship and collaboration that unite Argentina and Israel,” Adorni further noted.

The encounter was also attended by Ministers Gerardo Werthein (Foreign Affairs) and Luis Toto Caputo (Economy), as well as Presidential Secretary (and sister) Karina Milei.

The meeting reinforced Milei's “absolute support” for Israel, highlighted by Argentina's recent vote against a UN resolution promoting two independent states (Israel and Palestine).

In separate events on Thursday, Milei received the Presidential Gold Medal from the Jewish organization B'nai B'rith International. The award is the organization's highest distinction.

Milei also met with the President of the World Jewish Congress and the director of the Latin American Jewish Council.

Argentine reporters covering Milei's trip mentioned that the head of State had been advised from the White House to rebuild ties with dialogue-oriented sectors of Argentine politics, prompting the Casa Rosada to seek a resumption of relations with provincial governors to ensure political stability for his reform agenda.