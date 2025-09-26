Paraguay reaches out to Middle East for business, meets Netanyahu

Netanyahu thanked Peña for his strong support for Israel

Paraguayan President Santiago Peña held meetings on Thursday in New with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly.

With Netanyahu, the South American leader, a strong defender of Israel, emphasized their shared “common principles and values,” which followed his speech at the UN, where he affirmed Israel's “right to defend itself.” They also discussed strengthening bilateral ties, boosting investment, and cooperation in security and strategic sectors.

“We are united by common principles and values, and we share the desire to continue advancing a positive relationship that promotes cooperation, investment, and security for the benefit of our nations,” Peña said on X after the meeting.

The Prime Minister thanked Peña for his “strong support” for Israel, specifically mentioning Paraguay's firm opposition to the “anti-Israel bias” in the United Nations and the International Criminal Court.

Meanwhile, the Crown Prince and Kuwait expressed great interest in food security, Paraguayan products, and exploring technological investments in the South American country.

In addition, Peña met with business leaders from the Global Americans organization to discuss investment opportunities in Paraguay, aiming to generate industry and employment by consolidating his country as a stable democracy and international projection, providing a good environment for business.