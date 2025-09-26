Uruguay's La Libertad Avanza officially approved

26th Friday, September 2025 - 10:32 UTC Full article

Quintana describes LLA Uruguay as a libertarian group focused on reducing state interventionism

Uruguay's Electoral Court officially recognized the local version of political party La Libertad Avanza (LLA) this week, as its resolution allowing it to compete in national, departmental, and municipal elections was published in the Official Gazette. The far-right movement is inspired by and closely linked to its Argentine counterpart of President Javier Milei.

LLA Uruguay is led by Nicolás Quintana, who describes it as a libertarian group focused on reducing state interventionism, promoting “individual freedoms,” and combating the “political caste.”

The party faced initial challenges, as the Electoral Court rejected many of the signatures submitted in June. They were eventually approved after exceeding the minimum requirement of valid signatures in early August.

The organization explicitly clones Milei's ideas and slogans, using a logo similar to the Argentine LLA, featuring a lion. The initial application was endorsed by Argentina's Security Minister Patricia Bullrich and Congresswoman Lilia Lemoine, both of LLA allegiance.

The party's emergence has caused controversy in traditionally moderate Uruguay, with critics, particularly from the Colorado Party of former two-time President Julio María Sanguinetti, alleging possible foreign interference and questioning its constitutional independence as a “satellite of Buenos Aires.”

Uruguayan analysts view LLA's registration as a sign of youth and economic discontent but warn that the party must now build a stable territorial base and concrete proposals beyond the rhetoric to compete effectively against Uruguay's established parties.