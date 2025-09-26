Veterans bring CFK donations to Argentine Malvinas/Falklands cemetery

CFK met with the veterans before their trip and posted a video of the encounter on X

Former Argentine President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK) posted on social media that a group of veterans from the 1982 South Atlantic War with the United Kingdom over the Falkland/Malvinas Islands were bringing to the local Darwin cemetery a series of donations from her and her late husband -and also former President- Néstor Kirchner to honor the fallen.

CFK admitted to having met with a delegation of La Plata's Circle of Falklands War Veterans (CECIM) at her apartment in Buenos Aires, where she is under house arrest. The group is currently in the Islands, she explained.

“A few days ago, former combatants who are members of CECIM La Plata visited me at San José 1111. They were about to travel to the Malvinas and wanted to take some of my personal items to leave on the islands,” Cristina Kirchner wrote on Friday. “They have been there since the weekend, alongside our fallen soldiers. Malvinas: we shall return,” she added. One of the former combatants described her as “the conscience of the Malvinas at a historic moment in Argentina,” it was reported.

The personal items given to them by the former head of state were a pink crucifix with a cross and a rosette with a Malvinas flag, as well as a photo of her with Néstor Kirchner, which the former combatants themselves requested.

The meeting was attended by CECIM President Rodolfo Carrizo, Human Rights Secretary Ernesto Alonso, and lawyer Jerónimo Guerrero Iraola, among others.

While in the Falklands, the CECIM La Plata delegation released a statement warning that the Milei government was “negotiating” the territory's sovereignty and implementing a “de-Malvinization policy.” They also expressed their deep rejection of the Mondino-Lammy agreement with the UK, calling it an “open renunciation of our sovereignty.”

The group accused President Javier Milei's administration of dismantling national consensus on the matter, dropping the diplomatic path, and “turning a blind eye” to companies that illegally exploit fisheries and hydrocarbons in violation of Argentine law, namely Israel's Navitas Petroleum. “Sovereignty is not negotiable,” they insisted.