Center for Chinese Studies launched at University of Buenos Aires

27th Saturday, September 2025 - 08:42 UTC Full article

The University of Buenos Aires (UBA) and the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) officially launched the Center for Chinese Studies in Argentina on Friday during an event at the UBA's School of Economics.

The initiative was hailed as a milestone in bilateral cooperation aimed at deepening exchanges and mutual understanding between the two nations.

UBA representatives, including the Secretary of International Relations, Patricio Conejero Ortiz, stated that the Center would strengthen joint research and increase scientific and technological cooperation with China.

On the other hand, the Chinese Embassy's Chargé d'Affaires Wang Xiaoxu noted that the cooperation between the prestigious UBA and the high-level CASS was a testament to the excellent relations between China and Argentina.

He added that the Center would be a crucial platform for studying China, Argentina, and the entire Latin American region, including Chinese projects like the Belt and Road Initiative.

César Albornoz, Vice Dean of the UBA's School of Economics, highlighted the long-standing connection to Chinese studies, noting that the university has hosted a Confucius Institute for 16 years.

Following the launch, a high-level seminar was held, during which Argentine and Chinese scholars discussed various topics, including scientific cooperation asymmetries and opportunities, Sino-Latin American relations (particularly in the context of the US and the rise of the Latin American far-right), the Belt and Road Initiative, and economic cooperation between China and Argentina.