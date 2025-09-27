Falklands, Argentina’s Milei two lanes approach

Argentine cabinet chief Guillermo Francos received this week, recently arrived new UK ambassador David Cairns, and according to reports cooperation, trade and bilateral investments were the issues addressed by the two top officials.
Apparently the Falklands/Malvinas dispute was not on the table, despite President Javier Milei’s mention of Argentina’s claim in his address to the United Nations Assembly. Likewise of the Argentine foreign ministry complaining about hydrocarbons activities in Falklands waters.
President Milei in his speech before Assembly was very critical of the workings and functioning to the UN organization, summing up negative consequences for Argentina in four points, the first of which referred to the South Atlantic Islands dispute and the eighty years that have evolved with no results.
Similarly with the failed international cooperation in bringing to justice those responsible for the two major terrorist attacks in Buenos Aires against the Israel Embassy and a leading Jewish organization AMIA, which took place in 1992 and 1994 respectively.
Thirdly lack of condemnation of left wing violence at global level through many organizations and finally demanding the liberation of an Argentine citizen retained by the Venezuelan regime of Nicolas Maduro.
That is because Argentina failed to submit her claim to an appropriate judicial body, and the clock has now run out .Posted 4 hours ago 0
Moreover, the UK and the FI's have complied with all their legal requirements when they held their Referendum.
The world has moved on, I suggest that Argentina do likewise.
UN Resolutions do not support Argentina’s Falklands Claim:Posted 3 hours ago 0
https://www.academia.edu/129159284/UN_Resolutions_Do_Not_Support_Argentinas_Falklands_Claim