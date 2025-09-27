Mayors of São Paulo and Buenos Aires discuss key economic axis

27th Saturday, September 2025 - 10:49 UTC

Jorge Macri discussed with Ricardo Nunes advancing a joint agenda based on their sister city relationship in place since 1999

The mayors of South America's two largest cities, São Paulo and Buenos Aires, gathered in the Brazilian metropolis to discuss strengthening cooperation and promoting investments, with a focus on establishing an axis as the primary hub of urban competitiveness and economic development in the region.

During the official two-day visit of Autonomous City of Buenos Aires (CABA) Mayor Jorge Macri, he discussed with his local counterpart Ricardo Nunes the idea of advancing a joint agenda based on their sister city relationship in place since 1999.

Areas of interest included security, innovation, sustainable mobility, and economic development. Both cities are key members of major international networks.

The mayors stressed that the two cities are the economic and social engines of their respective countries, each accounting for approximately 20% of their nation's GDP. Macri emphasized the cities' shared “responsibility to jointly lead the innovation and development agenda” for the region.

The Argentine official also met with local business leaders and São Paulo's investment promotion agency, SP Negócios. He promoted Buenos Aires as a strategic partner with “concrete projects, clear rules, and talent,” aiming to attract investment and build an ecosystem for a digital economy, creative industries, and sustainability.

The visiting delegation also reviewed São Paulo's initiatives to gain insight for Buenos Aires, such as Smart Sampa (the largest video surveillance initiative in Latin America, which integrates traffic, emergencies, and police with advanced technology) and Vila Reencontro (a program that offers temporary housing, social assistance, and job placement for homeless people).

