US revoking Petro's visa for pro-Palestine rally

27th Saturday, September 2025 - 10:53 UTC

Petro announced an initiative before the UN to form an army to fight the alleged Israeli genocide in Gaza

US authorities will be revoking Colombian President Gustavo Petro's visa after the Latin American leader held a pro-Palestine demonstration in New York the day after his participation at the 80th United Nations General Assembly.

The former guerrilla said that, when he got back to his country, he would be opening up a registry of volunteers with a military background to join the fight in Gaza against Israeli forces looking for the hostages held there by the terrorist organization Hamas since Oct. 7, 2023. If need be, Petro argued he would combat himself against what he described as a “genocide.”

He also urged other countries to do the same, aiming to form the “largest army in the world” to force negotiations. Additionally, he instructed all Colombian consulates and embassies globally to “seek votes in favor of the liberation of Palestine.”

In response, the US State Department announced that it would revoke Petro's visa for his “reckless and inflammatory actions.” Washington also said the South American head of State was “inciting violence” when he “urged US soldiers to disobey” President Donald Trump's orders. The visa revocation prevents him from re-entering US territory.

On the domestic front, Colombian politicians insisted Petro should focus on his country's own problems instead of championing the Palestinian cause. Petro should prioritize solving security issues in Cauca, Chocó, and Valle, among other questions, they contended.

However, Petro defended his actions by drawing a parallel, warning that situations similar to those in Gaza could be repeated in the Colombian Caribbean, particularly after the deployment of a US naval force targeting drug trafficking boats, chiefly from Venezuela.