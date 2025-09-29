Attack against Prosecutor's home shatters Uruguay

“They will not intimidate me,” Ferrero stressed

Uruguay's Judiciary was shattered on Sunday following an attack against the home of Acting Prosecutor General Mónica Ferrero, prompting an immediate, high-level political and police reaction.

Police arrested two adults (a man and a woman) in the Las Acacias neighborhood. They were found in a black Volkswagen car believed to be linked to the incident, and are currently considered suspects.

The attack occurred early Sunday morning and involved shots at Ferrero's home in addition to the placement of a suspected explosive device (or the digging of a hole, according to other sources).

The investigation is pursuing multiple leads, including the discovery of a truck linked to the incident that was later set on fire.

President Yamandú Orsi publicly stated that the police and Prosecutor's Office had already established “suspects and solid leads” regarding the perpetrators.

The attack was universally condemned by the political spectrum, which viewed it as an assault on Uruguay's democracy and justice system.

Orsi expressed his full support for Ferrero and called an urgent meeting for Monday at the Executive Tower, featuring Interior Minister Carlos Negro, Defense Minister Sandra Lazo, and Ferrero herself. Minister Negro separately convened his team on Sunday afternoon to review the progress of the investigation.

The National Party called the incident the “most significant since the return to democracy” and an attack “against an institutional representative.” They demanded the government “deploy its full capabilities to investigate and punish those responsible.”

The Colorado Party convened an urgent session, calling the attack an assault on the Attorney General's Office, Uruguay, and its democracy. Senator Andrés Ojeda argued that the incident signals a “qualitative and totally differential change” and warned that a “tougher stance is needed” to address the “huge escalation of violence” linked to drug trafficking.

“Rest assured that they will not intimidate me. I will continue with my investigations as usual,” Ferrero stressed after the attack.