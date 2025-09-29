Banning cell phones in Brazilian classrooms yields positive results

The Brazilian law prohibiting student use of cell phones in schools was enacted in January 2025

A survey conducted by the Joint Parliamentary Front for Education, in partnership with Equidade.info, an initiative of the Lemann Center at Stanford Graduate School of Education, showed that 88% of students said they paid more attention in class. In high school alone, this progress was admitted by 70% of interviewees.

The study also shows that 77% of administrators and 65% of teachers reported a decrease in cyberbullying at their schools. Among students, however, only 41% noticed this change, suggesting that some conflicts may go unreported or unnoticed by teachers and administrators.

According to the survey, 44% of students reported feeling more bored during breaks. The numbers are higher among elementary school students (47%) and morning students (46%). Furthermore, 49% of teachers reported that students experienced increased anxiety due to the lack of cell phone use.

Regarding student behavior, the Northeast stands out positively, accounting for 87% of the reported progress. The Central-West and Southeast regions show the lowest improvement rates in the school environment, with 82% noting that the effectiveness of measures tends to vary by region.

“Protecting our students from cell phone use in the classroom ensures a healthier, more learning-focused environment. The results we see today confirm that education must be a priority, with policies that care for the present and prepare the future of our young people,” said Representative Rafael Brito, president of the Joint Parliamentary Front for Education.

Claudia Costin, head of Equidade.info, emphasized that the research shows positive progress in student focus and attention, but issues such as boredom, anxiety, and bullying - still prevalent among students - indicate that challenges remain.

“There has been a significant decrease in cyberbullying, according to administrators, but it is crucial to listen to the students who still experience the problem. In other words, the conclusion is that the restrictions have been positive, but alone they are not enough: schools need to create alternatives for interaction and specific strategies for each age group,” Costin stressed.

According to Guilherme Lichand, coordinator of Equidade.info and professor at Stanford Graduate School of Education, who led the research, the data reinforce the need for differentiated strategies by age group and school system, as well as the development of pedagogical practices that keep students engaged and promote their well-being even without cell phones in the classroom.

“The next step is to ensure that the law is effectively enforced at all stages, respecting the particularities of each school context. This way, we will be able to transform the measure into a lasting policy that combines academic focus and student well-being,” Lichand emphasized.

The study surveyed 2,840 students, 348 teachers, and 201 administrators in municipal, state, and private and public schools across the country between May and July 2025. (Source: Agencia Brasil)