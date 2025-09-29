Delays forecast in Argentina's air travel on Monday due to strike

ANAC workers will hold assemblies to discuss wage and labor demands at the country's main 21 airports

Air travelers in Argentina are in for a troubled journey on Monday, as disruptions to domestic and international flights are to be expected, given the announcement by workers of the National Civil Aviation Administration (ANAC) that they would be conducting a series of assemblies at all 21 major airports.

The measure has been called for by the Association of State Workers (ATE) to protest the severe deterioration of wages and working conditions for ANAC staff.

Union leaders claim that ANAC workers have lost 45% of their purchasing power in the last two years under President Javier Milei, with the sector's collective bargaining agreement not open for negotiations.

ATE Secretary-General Rodolfo Aguiar warned that the current situation “threatens the safety of all flights.” He pointed out that budget cuts, labor flexibility, and a lack of sufficient personnel have drastically reduced control capacity, leading to non-compliance with international safety audits (like those from ICAO).

Workers are demanding the reopening of collective bargaining, wage improvements, permanent positions, and increased supplements and bonuses, arguing that aviation workers are “stressed and fatigued by multiple tasks.”

In this scenario, passengers are advised to anticipate additional waiting times and remain alert for official announcements regarding potential flight changes.

ATE held the Libertarian Government responsible for any delays or inconveniences that occur during the assemblies, stating that the crisis can only be reversed by immediately hiring sufficient personnel and addressing wage damage.