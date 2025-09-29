Fachin becomes Brazilian STF's new Chief Justice

Fachin is known for his low-key profile. He is now fourth in line to the presidential succession

Edson Fachin became the Brazilian Supreme Federal Court's (STF) new Chief Justice for the next two years on Monday during a ceremony at the main Courthouse Building in Brasilia. Alexandre De Moraes was sworn in as Deputy Chief Justice. Fachin will also serve as head of the National Council of Justice (CNJ) until 2027.

The event was attended by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, and Speakers Hugo Motta (Lower House) and Davi Alcolumbre (Senate).

Fachin is replacing Luís Roberto Barroso, who served a two-year term at the helm of the STF.

“I promise to faithfully fulfill the duties of the office of Chief Justice of the Supreme Federal Court and the National Council of Justice, in accordance with the Constitution and the laws of the Republic,” Fachin pledged. Then, he spoke before over 1,000 attendees. Also delivering messages were a representative from the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) and Attorney General Paulo Gonet.

With his more reserved personal profile, Fachin is likely to avoid controversial statements to the press and clashes with politicians. He is expected to stand out for conducting trials with a major social impact.

Nominated by then-President Dilma Rousseff, Edson Fachin took office at the Supreme Court in June 2015. Born in Rondinha (Río Grande do Sul), he pursued his legal career in Paraná, where he graduated in law from the Federal University of Paraná (UFPR).

At the STF, he was the rapporteur for the Car Wash (Lava Jato) Operation investigations, the case on the time frame for demarcating indigenous lands, and the case known as ADPF das Favelas, in which several measures were adopted to reduce police lethality during operations against drug trafficking in Rio de Janeiro.

De Moraes graduated from the University of São Paulo (USP) Law School and joined the STF in March 2017. He was appointed by then-President Michel Temer to succeed Justice Teori Zavascki, who died in a plane crash that year. Before joining the STF, he held various positions in the São Paulo state government, where he was secretary of public security and transport. He also served as Justice Minister in the Temer administration. Among other major cases, De Moraes gained notoriety for his role as rapporteur for the criminal proceedings of the coup plot.

Before Monday, Fachin was Deputy Chief Justice. According to internal regulations, the STF must be chaired by the most senior minister who has not yet presided over the Court. (Source: Agencia Brasil)