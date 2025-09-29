Trump and Netanyahu present Gaza plan pressuring Hamas but leaving Palestinians’ future unclear

The plan envisions the release of all hostages within 72 hours if Hamas accepts. Gaza would be demilitarized and governed by a Palestinian technocratic committee under international supervision

U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday unveiled a plan aimed at forcing Hamas to surrender and ending the war in Gaza, though without offering a clear political horizon for Palestinians.

“This is one of the great days of civilization,” Trump declared during a joint press conference in Washington. “Everyone has accepted it. Only Hamas is left, and I have the feeling the response will be positive. If not, Bibi, you know you have my support to do whatever you need to do.” Netanyahu was even more blunt: “If Hamas rejects your plan, Israel will finish the job alone. It will be done the easy way or the hard way, but it must be done.”

The plan envisions the release of all hostages within 72 hours if Hamas accepts. Gaza would be demilitarized and governed by a Palestinian technocratic committee under international supervision, with Israel maintaining short-term security responsibility. Trump also proposed creating a “Peace Board” that he himself would chair, alongside other international leaders, including former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Hamas, however, has stressed it was not part of the negotiations and will not accept demilitarization. “As for this plan, no one contacted us,” said Hamas official Taher al-Nouno.

The text sidesteps two core issues for the region’s future: recognition of a Palestinian state and the role of the Palestinian Authority, reducing them to conditional aspirations.

The proposal comes after more than 65,000 Palestinian deaths since the conflict began, according to local sources, and follows Netanyahu’s recent address at the UN, where he insisted Israel must “finish the job” in Gaza.

In Israel, opposition figures like Benny Gantz and President Isaac Herzog endorsed the plan, while internationally Trump claimed to have secured support from several Arab and European countries.

“The goal is to bring lasting peace,” Trump insisted, though the place Palestinians will have in this future Gaza remains the biggest unanswered question.