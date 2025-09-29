US Secretary of Commerce comments spark inamicable reactions

Lutnick further stirred the waters of US foreign trade

US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick insisted that a group of countries needed “to react correctly to the US” and open their markets, in addition to stopping “taking actions that harm America.”

Lutnick specifically mentioned Brazil, Switzerland, India, and Taiwan as the governments from which Washington still expects concessions. He also noted that some of these nations have incurred US tariffs ranging from 40 to 50% for not complying.

Secretary Lutnick said in an interview that this group of countries needed to be “fixed” to achieve trade deals more favorable to the United States.

In his view, countries must “play ball” with the US if they want access to the American consumer market, and highlighted that the first countries to make a deal would receive the best terms. He also admitted that these nations would eventually be “sorted out.”

Lutnick reckoned that Presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil and Donald Trump had a brief, reportedly positive interaction at the UN, where they agreed to negotiate a future meeting.

However, the use of the term “fix” drew sharp criticism from some analysts and commentators, who likened Lutnick's language to that of a “mafia consigliere” or “attack dog,” arguing that he spoke like a “viceroy of American Empire” who fails to recognize that they were all sovereign nations.

Lutnick had previously warned India about having a “tough time” doing business with the US if it did not reduce tariffs. He also suggested India might need to leave BRICS to do business with the US

India has reportedly reacted coolly to the threats, signaling it is open to buying more US energy if it is commercially viable but will not be bullied into changing its sourcing decisions.

In the same interview, Lutnick clarified that the proposed significant fee for H1-B visas will be a one-time charge rather than an annual fee, kicking in from February 2026, adding to the confusion of those who might be interested in applying for US jobs through that program.