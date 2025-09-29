Violence escalates in Ecuadorean province of Imbabura

29th Monday, September 2025 - 18:24 UTC Full article

UN Special Rapporteur Gina Romero warned about the possible use of force and arbitrary detentions

Violence is mounting in Ecuador, where the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie) is staging an indefinite strike against the Government of President Daniel Noboa following the elimination of State subsidies to diesel fuel.

During the weekend, a convoy of military and police vehicles was dispatched to the northern province of Imbabura (specifically the Cotacachi and Otavalo areas). In response, the Conaie warned that this deployment was intended to intensify repression against the protesters.

Meanwhile, the Executive Branch reported a violent ambush on military personnel in the Cotacachi area. The Armed Forces stated that 12 soldiers were injured and 17 were detained while guarding a food convoy. The government condemned the act, with Government (Interior) Minister Zaida Rovira claiming the attack was carried out by “criminal structures—terrorists—” who infiltrated the protests.

The protests followed President Daniel Noboa's decision to eliminate the diesel fuel subsidy, which caused the price per gallon to jump. The government has ruled out revising the measure.

The Conaie and human rights organizations said Kichwa protester Efraín Fueres died from a bullet fired by the Armed Forces, after which Ecuador's Attorney General's Office opened an investigation entrusted to the Specialized Unit on the Illegitimate Use of Force.

The indigenous organization condemned the “lethal and illegitimate use of force” and is holding the government responsible for the violence. The Conaie has reiterated that the strike will continue.

According to other sources, internet services were cut off in Cotacachi and Otavalo, limiting the population's ability to report on the latest developments.

UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of peaceful assembly Gina Romero expressed concern about the situation, specifically warning about the excessive use of force and arbitrary detentions.