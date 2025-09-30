Attack on Uruguayan prosecutor Mónica Ferrero: Police have yet to identify material perpetrators

Uruguayan police have not yet identified the material perpetrators of the attack on Supreme Prosecutor Mónica Ferrero, carried out early Sunday morning at her home, although they have clues about their possible identities, El País reported. The assault included gunfire against the residence and the detonation of a grenade; no injuries were reported.

Several people have been arrested for allegedly providing logistical support for the attack. Investigators believe they supplied the Volkswagen Bora used by the assailants and the weapons fired at Ferrero’s house. A burned-out truck found near the Northern Cemetery is also thought to have been used in the attack, according to the newspaper.

As part of the probe, searches were conducted at Libertad Prison in the cells of narcos Víctor Albín and Pablo Suárez, where phones were seized. However, investigators said they do not expect to find conclusive evidence on those devices, as suspects often use phones belonging to third parties, El País cited police sources as saying.

The case was assigned to anti-narcotics prosecutor Angelita Romano, reflecting the main working hypothesis that the attack is linked to Ferrero’s past investigations into drug trafficking. Police sources also noted that the material perpetrators made “sloppy mistakes” that left behind evidence useful to the investigation.

Regarding the possibility of tying the Albín brothers to the case, authorities emphasized that, if evidence existed, they would already be in custody: “That person would already be detained if we had proof against them,” a police source told El País. On Monday, Organized Crime judge Diovanet Olivera conducted a detention control hearing for the suspected participants, and prosecutor Romano is expected to request indictments and precautionary measures.

Investigators are also focusing on similarities in the modus operandi with previous attacks. According to El País, parallels were found with the December 4, 2024 assault on the National Rehabilitation Institute (INR) headquarters, when attackers also left a threatening letter—an incident linked to internal prison disputes at Libertad.

The attack on Ferrero is part of a broader pattern of threats and violent episodes over the past decade in Uruguay—ranging from intimidation of officials to grenade attacks—that have heightened concerns about the safety of judges and prosecutors. Among them, El País recalled incidents tied to criminal groups and high-risk inmates.

The prosecution has kept the case sealed, as the material perpetrators remain at large and the investigation is ongoing. Authorities stressed they are working to build solid evidence through technical analysis and witness statements to establish both the intellectual and material authors of the attack, El País reported.