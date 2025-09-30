Falklands responds to Milei, we trust in self-determination and British support

Spink: “The Falklands are used to demands from Argentine presidents, it's nothing new, nor surprising, nor does it cause panic”

President Javier Milei in his speech to the United Nations Assembly

“In the Falkland Islands, we feel very secure and confident with the support we receive from all British political parties for the exercise of our right to self-determination and our desire to remain a British Overseas Territory,” said Falkland Islands MLA Roger Spink in a telephone interview with GBnews from the UK.

The response was to a question about Argentine President Javier Milei's recent claims regarding the sovereignty of the Islands before the United Nations General Assembly, which the interviewer described as “repeated and a waste of time” for both the head of state and Argentines in general.

The Islands legislator said that it was nothing new for Argentine presidents to make such comments, particularly as they prepare for midterm elections in October, and therefore, “it is nothing that frightens, surprises, or causes panic among the people of the Falklands. This type of rhetoric is a constant flow from Argentina.”







He added that the Falklands felt very confident in the protection they receive from British troops on the Islands and from the UK political system. “What's more, in our own elections to be held in December, I am more than sure that no candidate will be elected unless they are fully convinced of our right to self-determination and our desire to remain a British Overseas Territory.”

“I believe, moreover, that support for the people of the Falklands and for all those many generations who continue to live on the Islands remains as strong as it has always been, rock solid. There is nothing to panic about.”

GBnews then asked about Prime Minister Kier Starmer's foreign policy, including “the handover of territories such as the Chagos Islands” and whether this was a matter of concern for the Falklands.

MLA Spink said that to be fair to Starmer, he recalled that during last year's Joint Ministerial Council, the Prime Minister confessed that the Falklands were a personal issue for him. He had a relative who was in the Falklands War in 1982, aboard a combat ship that participated in the British landing at San Carlos.

In addition, the current Labour-majority British Parliament has many legislators who support the Falklands and have visited the islands, as well as representatives of the All-Party Parliamentary Group who support the self-determination of the Falkland Islands people.

To conclude, the GBNews interviewer asked the veteran lawmaker if he was prepared to take up arms if the situation required it, and if he would be on the front line of defense for the Falklands. MLA Spink said, “I'm probably a little too old for that, but in the Falklands we have our own Defense Force, and I'm sure all of them would be.” That is, to take up arms in defense of Great Britain, “certainly that would be the case.”