Maduro expands his powers with new state of emergency in Venezuela

30th Tuesday, September 2025 - 08:42 UTC

Tensions between Caracas and Washington have escalated since the U.S. deployed destroyers and aircraft in the Caribbean for anti-drug operations

Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro decreed on Monday a state of emergency due to “external commotion,” granting himself broad powers to confront what he describes as “U.S. aggression.” The measure, effective for an initial 90 days and renewable, authorizes the military control of public services, strategic industries, and the closure of borders.

“This decree takes immediate effect to give full powers to President Nicolás Maduro to deploy the Armed Forces across the country and militarily take over all service infrastructures,” explained Vice President Delcy Rodríguez.

Maduro declared that “Venezuela will never be humiliated by any empire” and warned that any U.S. attack would trigger “a continental-scale war.” He also called for national unity: “The entire nation will have the backing, protection, and mobilization of all Venezuelan society to respond to threats.”

Tensions between Caracas and Washington have escalated since the U.S. deployed destroyers and aircraft in the Caribbean for anti-drug operations. President Donald Trump has accused Maduro of leading the so-called “Cartel of the Suns,” a network allegedly linked to cocaine trafficking.

In response, the government has stepped up the enlistment of militia and military drills nationwide. However, the new decree imposes further restrictions on constitutional rights and strengthens state control over Venezuelan society.