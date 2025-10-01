Israeli community in Argentina seeks legal remedy to anti-Semitism episode

Berenstein explained that a legal complaint was lodged for the possible commission of crimes

The Delegation of Argentine Israeli Associations (DAIA) has filed a dual complaint—legal and educational—following the viral spread of a video showing high school students chanting overtly anti-Semitic slogans (“Today we burn Jews”) during a graduation trip.

DAIA President Mauro Berenstein explained that the criminal complaint was lodged for incitement to persecution or hatred to determine individual responsibilities. The government of President Javier Milei also denounced the travel agency, Baxter Viajes Express, and its coordinators.

The students involved in the incident attend the Escuela Humanos in Canning in the province of Buenos Aires, just a few miles from the Ezeiza International Airport.

The school issued a statement condemning the pupils' actions and distancing itself from the travel company and the coordinator, who was reportedly sacked.

Berenstein expressed deep hurt, linking the chants not only to the Holocaust but also to the recent Oct. 7, 2023, attack by the terrorist organization Hamas in Israel, which involved the killing and burning of Jews. He also lamented the proliferation of anti-Semitism, particularly among young people, which he attributes to the “romanticizing” of terrorist movements.

The DAIA is pursuing a parallel strategy through education and awareness campaigns in Argentine schools to “eradicate” anti-Semitism and hate speech. Berenstein stressed the importance of setting limits and holding parents and coordinators accountable. He also mentioned promoting courses and creating a guide to combat anti-Semitism on social media platforms like TikTok. “Let us pray for a better society, one that realizes that hatred is never an option,” he stressed in an interview.