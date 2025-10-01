Milei announces new meeting with Trump at White House

Milei and his entourage will be staying at the Blair Residence, spared for visiting close allies

Argentine President Javier Milei will meet on Oct. 14 with his US counterpart, Donald J. Trump, at the White House, just a few days ahead of the midterm elections in the South American country, Casa Rosada confirmed Tuesday. “MEETING AT THE WHITE HOUSE. End,” Milei posted on X.

According to the San Martín Palace (Foreign Ministry), the gathering aims to “strengthen the strategic partnership” between the two countries, which is characterized by an “excellent bilateral relationship” and political harmony between the two leaders. Milei “will have the honor of being received at the White House by President Donald J. Trump,” a statement read.

“This meeting represents a new opportunity to continue strengthening the strategic partnership between both countries, based on shared values and a common commitment to freedom, democracy, and the prosperity of our peoples,” the Foreign Ministry also pointed out.

President Milei and his delegation will be staying at Blair House, the official residence reserved for visiting heads of state, it was also announced. This gesture was interpreted as a sign of the close alliance between the US and Argentine governments, so much so that Milei authorized by decree the entry of US troops into national territory for joint maneuvers at naval bases in Mar del Plata, Ushuaia, and Puerto Belgrano. The measure was published in Tuesday's issue of the Official Gazette.

The exercises are part of the Annual Combined Exercise Plan and will begin with Operation Solidarity, scheduled for October 6-10 in Puerto Varas, Chile. The operations are devised to strengthen cooperation in the event of natural disasters and will involve the participation of Argentine and Chilean forces under the bilateral agreement signed in 1997. Milei's decree also authorizes the transfer of Argentine military personnel and equipment between October 5 and 11.

A second operation, called “Tridente,” will take place on Argentine territory from October 20 to November 15 at the naval bases in Mar del Plata, Ushuaia, and Puerto Belgrano, with the participation of US troops, reportedly to “improve interoperability and strengthen national capabilities in crisis scenarios,” combining defense and humanitarian assistance training.

Both activities were included in a bill sent to Congress, but the text was never discussed. Therefore, Milei moved forward with an Emergency Decree (DNU), citing the “exceptional nature” of the context and the country's obligation to comply with international commitments.

The announcement sparked criticism, given Congress' constitutional authority as the sole body that may authorize the entry of foreign forces.