Milei restores ties with Macri after Buenos Aires defeat

1st Wednesday, October 2025 - 10:32 UTC Full article

The reunion between the two leaders comes less than a month before the national legislative elections

Argentine President Javier Milei has resumed dialogue with former president Mauricio Macri after more than a year of political distance. The rapprochement comes in the wake of La Libertad Avanza’s electoral defeat in Buenos Aires province, where Peronism won by more than one million votes.

The alliance, which had remained frozen despite their parliamentary cooperation, was reactivated last week through a series of messages and a meeting at the Olivos presidential residence on Sunday. “It is good to have resumed dialogue after more than a year, always with the same commitment: to tell the president the truth about what I think of the country’s situation and to find opportunities to work together so Argentina can move forward,” Macri wrote on social media, confirming the meeting.

Milei, for his part, acknowledged the gesture. “I wrote to Mauricio Macri and thanked him for the generous remarks he has made in recent weeks. From there we resumed dialogue and are working on rebuilding it,” he said in an interview.

El domingo tuvimos una larga reunión con el presidente Milei y Guillermo Francos en la Quinta de Olivos. Es bueno haber retomado el diálogo después de más un año, siempre con la misma vocación: decirle la verdad al presidente sobre lo que pienso de la situación del país y… — Mauricio Macri (@mauriciomacri) September 30, 2025

The former president had extended a hand amid the government’s financial and political crisis, warning that “this is not the time to believe that the worse, the better.”

The reunion between the two leaders comes less than a month before the national legislative elections. Analysts note it remains uncertain whether this renewed alliance will have a concrete impact on the vote, though it marks a shift in Milei’s strategy after his setback at the polls and the ongoing economic downturn.