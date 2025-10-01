Netanyahu insists Israel is not recognizing a Palestinian state

Although 157 of the UN's 193 members have recognized Palestine, Netanyahu insists that doing so would be a threat to Israel's security

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his support for the 20-point peace initiative presented by US President Donald Trump to end the conflict in the Gaza Strip. However, he was emphatic in rejecting the creation of a Palestinian state, despite the document mentioning a path toward self-determination.

“Absolutely not,” said Netanyahu when asked if the plan meant supporting a Palestinian state. He argued that recognition would be a “huge reward for terrorism and a danger to the State of Israel.”

The Prime Minister insisted his position was unshakeable, claiming Trump “understands this.” He noted that the plan allows the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to “remain in most of the Strip” and that the final deal would secure the release of hostages while maintaining Israeli security.

Netanyahu also stated that Trump made it clear that if Hamas rejects the proposal, he would support Israel in continuing its offensive to “complete military operations” in Gaza.

He characterized the US-Israel relationship as having successfully “isolated Hamas,” claiming that even Arab and Islamic countries are now pressuring the group to accept the terms for the release of hostages.

The plan states that “Israel will not occupy or annex Gaza” and that its troops will gradually withdraw. The IDF is to progressively hand over control to an International Stabilization Force (ISF), which will temporarily take over security, with the IDF retaining a perimeter security presence until the terror threat is averted.

The proposal comes amid the ongoing Israeli offensive following the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks by the terrorist organization Hamas, for which Israel continues to face international criticism for the massive Palestinian casualties.

In addition, recent developments at the United Nations have resulted in the State of Palestine's recognition by 157 of the body's 193 members. Palestine has been a non-member observer state of the UN General Assembly since November 2012. It was granted additional rights in May 2024, allowing it to sit with member states, but it still lacks a vote. However, Palestine's bid for full UN membership has been consistently blocked by the United States' veto power as a permanent member of the UN Security Council. Palestine is recognized by the other four permanent members of the Security Council: China, France, Russia, and the United Kingdom.