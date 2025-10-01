Vieira: Bolsonaro's conviction not open for discussion with Trump

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira said Wednesday during a hearing before the Lower House's Foreign Affairs Committee that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's openness to trade negotiations with his US counterpart Donald Trump was not to be taken for a prelude to a pardon for the convicted Jair Bolsonaro.

Vieira underlined that Brazil would negotiate the 50% tariffs but not the legal proceedings against the former head of State, who has been found guilty of masterminding the Jan. 8, 2023, failed coup d'état and sentenced to 27 years in jail.

“Expressly political reasons related to judicial proceedings in the Supreme Court have no place in negotiations between sovereign states,” Vieira argued while strongly criticizing Washington's political and financial sanctions against members of Brazil's Federal Supreme Court (STF) in retaliation for Bolsonaro's conviction, calling such measures “unacceptable interference in internal affairs” and “unproductive.”

The top diplomat noted that the US tariffs have no economic basis, as official data shows the United States has maintained a trade surplus with Brazil for over 15 years.

While acknowledging Trump's willingness to meet with Lula, Vieira stressed that Brazil will maintain a “firm and calm” approach based on national interests and reliable data.

Vieira also addressed the issue of military movements in the Caribbean, particularly those involving the US against vessels allegedly carrying drugs from Venezuela. He described the issue as “grave” and “serious.”

The Minister strongly argued that the stability of Latin America and the Caribbean depends on the “clear rejection of any form of militarization” that could compromise future generations.

Additionally, Vieira reiterated Brazil's priority to keep Latin America and the Caribbean a “zone of peace,” emphasizing that the continent was free of weapons of mass destruction and ethnic or religious conflicts. He also pointed out that drug trafficking was already covered by “countless” international agreements and should be handled through defined rules, not hostile activity or military invasion.