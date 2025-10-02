Brazilian health experts underscore benefits of Covid-19 vax for pregnant women

2nd Thursday, October 2025 - 10:03 UTC Full article

The experts highlighted a decreasing vaccination rate in Brazil this year

Brazilian health experts echoed this week the findings of a study presented at the American Academy of Pediatrics Congress. Led by researcher Nikan Zargarzadeh of Harvard University and Boston Children's Hospital in the United States, the study analyzed more than 200 primary studies between 2021 and 2023, gathering data from approximately 1.2 million pregnant women.

In addition to reducing the risk of Covid-19 infection by 58%, vaccination in pregnant women also cuts down the risks of premature birth, fetal death, and congenital anomalies, the researchers concluded. Moreover, several complications occurred less frequently among vaccinated women: 34% fewer premature births before 28 weeks of gestation; 25% fewer stillbirths; 17% fewer congenital anomalies; and 9% fewer admissions to neonatal intensive care units.

Susana Fialho, president of Brazil's National Vaccine Commission of the Brazilian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics Associations (Febrasgo), emphasizes that this protective effect is very important, considering the risks that Covid-19 infection poses during pregnancy.

“Pregnant women experience physiological changes in various systems. For example, there is a modulation of the immune system to allow tolerance to the fetus, and this adaptation causes infections to be more severe. Pregnant women also consume more oxygen and have a decreased respiratory reserve. They experience hypoxia more quickly and are naturally hypercoagulable. Because of these changes, they are a risk group for Covid-19 and should be vaccinated,” she insisted.

Since the pandemic began, it has been known that Covid-19 has increased hospital admissions of pregnant women, as well as premature births and maternal deaths. In addition, both the benefits and safety of vaccines have already been proven.

Official data pointed to low vaccination coverage against Covid-19 in Brazil. According to the Health Ministry, only 191,000 doses have been administered to this population this year, which is less than 10% of the approximately 2.3 million administered last year.

The ministry also reported that 20.1 million vaccines were distributed to states and municipalities this year for use in all target populations, and only 6.8 million have been administered so far.

Pediatrician and director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations, Juarez Cunha, also noted that vaccinating pregnant women helps protect one of the groups most vulnerable to the disease: newborn babies.

“Data from the Ministry of Health through September 20 show that we have had 1,125 deaths from Covid-19 this year in Brazil, 39 of which were in children under 2 years of age. And babies cannot be vaccinated before 6 months of age. So, the way to protect them is to vaccinate the mother during pregnancy, which will produce antibodies and protect the baby as well.”

“Studies show that when the professional recommends vaccination and the patient was already considering getting vaccinated, the success rate reaches 90%. Now, if the healthcare professional advises against it or raises doubts, even if the patient was thinking about getting vaccinated, she will not get vaccinated,” Juarez Cunha also said.

“One of the main causes of vaccine hesitancy, which is the postponement or refusal of vaccination, is a lack of information or incorrect information. This story about autism being caused by vaccines, for example, is an old story, and the person who invented it has already been exposed and completely discredited, because there was no such link. Our goal is to provide scientifically sound information to our gynecologists and obstetricians so that they can convey this information to their patients in a calm manner, making them feel more confident about getting vaccinated,” Fialho further observed. (Source: Agencia Brasil)