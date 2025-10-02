Colombian gov't hands over parts of Pablo Escobar's estate to victims of violence

The estate was seized by the Colombian State after Escobar's death in 1993

The Colombian Government of President Gustavo Petro has begun the process of transferring parts of the infamous Hacienda Nápoles —once owned by drug lord Pablo Escobar— to women who were victims of the country's armed conflict.

The estate, a legendary symbol of Escobar's power, was seized by the Colombian state via asset forfeiture after his death in 1993. On Wednesday, the government formalized the first transfer of 120 hectares to victim beneficiaries, as part of Petro's broader agrarian reform efforts. The entire property covers over 4,000 hectares.

The transfer is highly controversial. The local mayor's office currently leases a large section of Hacienda Nápoles to a private entity that operates a successful theme park, zoo (home to Escobar's invasive hippos), and hotel complex. This lease reportedly runs until 2087.

The park's operators have protested the move, citing the importance of tourism revenue for the region. Analysts warn that the state could expose itself to costly lawsuits if it breaches the long-term lease agreement.

Colombia's Director of the National Land Agency (ANT), Felipe Harman, argued that the theme park only occupies 300 hectares, leaving significant unoccupied areas that must be turned over to victims.

President Petro celebrated the move, stating the “recovery of the Hacienda Nápoles for the victims has begun,” and alleging that Escobar's “political and economic heirs wanted to keep the estate.”

The current beneficiaries had received the land on loan in 2017 but were reportedly forcibly evicted by police under a previous municipal administration. For the women receiving the land, the transfer represents -according to local media reports- “hope” and “justice,” addressing the deep-seated dispute at the heart of Colombia's longstanding armed conflict.