Falklands, British Forces announce a nine days training exercise

The British Forces South Atlantic Island, with HQ in Falkland Islands, is reporting that between 06 – 14 October 2025, BFSAIs current RIC (Roulement Infantry Company), I Company, 2nd Battalion the Rifles (2 RIFLES), will be conducting their final training exercise whilst deployed to the Falkland Islands.
The exercise will take place away from MPC on the following dates & in the following locations:
-In the vicinity of Stanley – 06 / 07 / 08 / 09 Oct (Day & Night)
- Blank firing, bangs and parachute illumination expected throughout.
-In the vicinity of Wireless Ridge – 10 / 11 Oct (Day & Night)
- Blank firing, loud bangs and parachute illumination expected on 11 Oct from 0500hrs.
Finally BFSAI extend a huge thank you to the Falkland Islands community for their continued support.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
What a waste of British taxpayer money, just for lots of 2-GCSE fools to run around in the cold masquerading as 'our heroes'!.Posted 10 hours ago 0
Great training area. The locals don't mind any noise generated and gateway to Antarctica. Fabulous!Posted 7 hours ago 0
Oh dear, old Panty pretending to be British again, has he forgotten his last post where he told Brits to go to hell, ? sad little man,Posted 3 hours ago 0