Kicillof visits CFK as midterms loom over

2nd Thursday, October 2025 - 09:06 UTC

Kicillof is seeking to replicate the strategy that allowed Peronism to defeat Milei's Libertarians in the Buenos Aires province elections

Axel Kicillof, Governor of the Argentine province of Buenos Aires, and arguably the main opposition leader following Sept. 7 elections in his district, where he dealt a heavy blow to President Javier Milei's political force, paid a visit Wednesday to Justicialist (Peronist) Party Chairwoman Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK).

The former two-time head of State is under house arrest on corruption charges at an apartment in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, from where she still plays a significant role in Argentine politics, particularly through social media postings criticizing Milei.

The 90-minute meeting took place amidst a growing economic crisis ahead of the upcoming Oct. 26 midterm national elections.

The encounter was viewed as an important gesture to project unity within the Peronist/Justicialist movement, especially amid allegations of corruption targeting the national government, a rising dollar and Country Risk, and falling markets.

Sources close to the provincial government described the discussion as “positive.” The two leaders reviewed “the national and international situation” and strategies to “continue joining forces for the elections.”

Notably, no photo or official statement was released after the meeting, suggesting “underlying tensions” may remain unresolved.

It was the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since Kirchner began serving her sentence over 110 days ago—a delay that drew criticism from her closest allies.

Kicillof is actively campaigning to consolidate voter support and replicate the strategy that allowed Peronism to defeat the Libertarians in the Buenos Aires elections.

Peronism is again a challenge for Milei, given the intense political and economic pressure, including rising financial indicators and corruption allegations, such as those involving Congressman José Luis Espert or Milei's sister Karina and the National Disability Agency (Andis).

Also on Wednesday, Kicillof held rallies in Ensenada, Florencio Varela, and Merlo to support former Defense Minister Jorge Taiana's candidacy for Congress.