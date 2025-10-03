Brazil: Health authorities tackling methanol poisoning outbreak

As of Thursday afternoon, Brazil has recorded 48 cases under investigation, and 11 others have been confirmed

Brazilian authorities are baffled by the confirmation of methanol poisoning through the consumption of alcoholic beverages, detected as of February 2.

The total number of reported cases has increased from 48 to 59, with 11 of them laboratory-confirmed for methanol, including one fatality in the State of São Paulo. In addition, 7 deaths are under investigation (5 in São Paulo and 2 in Pernambuco). Most cases are in São Paulo (53), with others in Pernambuco (5) and the Federal District (1).

In this scenario, Federal Health Minister Alexandre Padilha advised the population to avoid consuming distilled alcoholic beverages, especially those without a clear origin. “We are not talking about a product that is essential to people's lives,” Padilha insisted. “It does not hurt anyone to avoid consumption.”

Officials promptly increased their stock of pharmaceutical ethanol (the primary treatment) by purchasing over 4,300 vials and 5,000 treatment courses. The ministry has also requested an immediate donation of 100 treatments of fomepizole (an antidote for more severe cases, not currently registered in Brazil) from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) is notifying ten international regulatory agencies to help source fomepizole from manufacturers.