Paraguay's beef exports growing stronger after 3Q

3rd Friday, October 2025 - 10:35 UTC Full article

The next step is to diversify and open new markets, Senacsa reckoned

Paraguay's beef exports recorded a strong performance at the end of the third quarter of 2025 (January to September), the National Animal Health and Quality Service (Senacsa) reported in Asunción.

Beef exports rose 10.5% compared to the same period in the previous year, with a total of 276,764 tons shipped. This is the highest level of beef exports since 2017.

Foreign exchange earnings from beef exports saw a significant jump of 31.7%, totaling over US$1.604 billion (up from US$1.217 billion in 2024). The average price per ton of beef rebounded, rising 9% from US$5,621 in January to US$6,144 in September.

Shipments for the overall “meat complex” (including meat, offal, and other animal products) saw a slight 6% decline in volume but a 19% increase in value, reaching over US$2 billion.

While overall performance was strong, monthly volumes showed fluctuations, with the highest shipments in June (35,635 tons) and the lowest in April (26,382 tons).

Paraguay exported red meat to 50 destinations. Chile remained the dominant market, accounting for 30% of total exports by volume and over US$514 million in value. Behind Chile came Taiwan (US$221.6 million) and Israel (US$207.1 million). These three destinations accounted for 83.9% of Paraguay's beef exports in value.

This concentration is viewed as both a sign of confidence in the quality of Paraguayan beef and a risk due to high dependence on a limited number of buyers.

In addition, exports to the United States showed historic growth, with volume up 65.5% and revenue almost doubling (98.5% increase) to US$147.4 million in 2025.

Senacsa and industry specialists agree that the primary challenge and future strategy must be to diversify and open new markets, particularly in Asia and the Middle East, to reduce dependence on the top buyers.

Overall, the report reflects a historic year for the Paraguayan beef industry, solidifying its position as a major global meat trader driven by high international demand and increasing prices.