Two vetoes repealed: New Congressional defeat for Milei

3rd Friday, October 2025 - 10:22 UTC Full article

The Senate rejected the vetoes Milei signed in August

The Argentine Senate rejected President Javier Milei's vetoes on two key bills—the University Funding Law and the Pediatric Emergency Law (which allocates resources to the Garrahan Hospital)—effectively ensuring both laws remain in force.

Following a rejection in previous days by the Lower House, the Senate insisted on both bills by a large majority, achieving the necessary two-thirds vote. The Garrahan/Pediatric Emergency Act was endorsed with 59 votes in favor and 7 against, while the University Funding Act received 58 votes in favor and 7 against.

With the congressional rejection of the veto, the laws are now final, and the Executive Branch is legally required to enact and implement them, which marks a significant political defeat for the Milei government. It is the third time in a month that Congress has opposed a presidential repeal (following the Disability Emergency).

The University Funding Act provides for the updating of national university operating budgets in line with the cumulative Consumer Price Index (CPI) from 2023 and 2024. It also requires the recomposition of salaries for teaching and non-teaching staff, with mandatory quarterly joint negotiations.

The Pediatric Emergency Bill (Garrahan) declares a pediatric emergency, ensuring the priority allocation of resources for supplies, infrastructure, medicines, and essential personnel. It also provides for a salary recomposition for healthcare staff (including resident physicians) and an exemption from income tax for healthcare personnel performing critical activities and overtime. The Garrahan Hospital is a national reference center.

Senators largely argued that the laws addressed crucial societal needs. Proponents emphasized that the government must prioritize education and health, citing the importance of universities for national development and the critical role of Garrahan Hospital in treating children.

On the other hand, Government supporters, while failing to block the vote, questioned the financial management of universities and criticized the focus on these laws over labor reform.