Brazil: Toyota to resume car production in November

4th Saturday, October 2025 - 11:27 UTC Full article

The Porto Feliz factory still has no deadline for resuming operations

Japanese carmaker Toyota announced on Friday that it would resume production in the South American country on November 3 at its factories in Sorocaba and Indaiatuba, in the State of São Paulo.

Last week, Toyota halted all production after the Porto Feliz complex, also in São Paulo, was destroyed by heavy rains. That facility is where engines are manufactured, leading to stoppages at Indaiatuba and Sorocaba in the absence of those key parts.

While the Porto Feliz factory still has no deadline for resuming operations, “production will resume with engines and parts imported from other plants abroad. In this first stage, Toyota Brazil will produce hybrid versions of the Corolla and Corolla Cross models for both the domestic and export markets. The production plan for November and December includes making up for the volume of hybrid vehicles not produced between September 23 and October 31,” the company said in a statement.

With the resumption of production at the Sorocaba and Indaiatuba plants, the automaker decided that the temporary suspension of employment contracts (layoffs) would only apply to workers in Porto Feliz. Those in Sorocaba and Indaiatuba are expected to return to work on Oct. 21, after the end of emergency leave.

According to Toyota Brazil, production of vehicles with conventional engines would resume in January 2026, both for the Brazilian market and for export, covering the current production line – Corolla and Corolla Cross, in addition to the Yaris Hatch, made exclusively for export. There is still no scheduled date for the launch of the new Yaris Cross model, Toyota also said. (Source: Agencia Brasil)