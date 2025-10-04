Mexico and Paraguay endorse Guyanese candidate for IICA top spot

The Argentine Otero is completing his second term as Director-General

Mexico and Paraguay have officially announced their support for Guyana's candidate, Agricultural Engineer Muhammad Ibrahim, for the position of Director-General of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) for the 2026-2030 term.

This endorsement comes in addition to the unanimous backing of the 14 Caricom member countries announced in July. Hence, Guyana is reportedly “on the verge of obtaining the votes needed to win the election.”

Paraguay's Foreign Minister Rubén Ramírez Lezcano cited the candidate's “extensive experience and training” and the “excellent bilateral relations” as reasons for their support.

Ibrahim, who faces challenges from Honduras' Laura Suazo and Uruguay's Fernando Mattos, is vying to replace the current Director-General, Argentine veterinarian Manuel Otero, who is completing his second term as Director-General. The election will take place on November 4 when the Ministers of Agriculture of the Americas convene in Brasilia.

At a recent Caribbean Agriculture Week in Saint Kitts and Nevis, Ibrahim engaged with agricultural ministers from over a dozen countries. Each expressed strong backing for his candidacy to lead the hemispheric organization.

He also held discussions with senior officials from Argentina, a country recognized for its longstanding agricultural collaboration with the Caribbean region.