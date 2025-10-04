Milei-Macri rapprochement agreed upon for after midterms

4th Saturday, October 2025 - 10:58 UTC Full article

This renewed dialogue was reportedly influenced by Trump and the IMF

Former Argentine President Mauricio Macri on Friday visited the incumbent Javier Milei at the Olivos Residence to discuss a joint strategy after the Oct. 26 midterm elections.

The gathering was viewed as a broad endorsement of Milei's policies at a time when the Libertarians are losing momentum amid mounting corruption scandals. In this vein, Congressman José Luis Espert, who admitted to having received US$200,000 from drug trafficker Fred Machado but claimed not to be aware of the latter's business, announced that he would not be dropping his reelection bid, despite press reports in this regard.

Milei and Macri resumed face-to-face talks after a year of silence between them. In 2023, Macri's endorsement was pivotal for the runoff against Peronist candidate Sergio Massa.

Both leaders described the nearly two-hour meeting as “very fruitful” and publicly agreed to “work together, starting on October 27.” The primary goal is to “build the necessary consensus” to advance the structural reforms the government believes the country needs, such as labor, tax, and pension changes.

This rapprochement is a strategic move by Milei's government following recent legislative setbacks, such as the Senate rejecting presidential vetoes, thus unveiling the ruling party's lack of support in Congress.

Milei's administration is seeking Macri's help to organize and ensure the loyalty of the PRO party's blocs in Congress to support the legislative agenda of Milei's La Libertad Avanza (LLA) party. Even with LLA's potential electoral gains, this support would be crucial for major reforms.

The renewed dialogue was reportedly influenced by requests from the US President Donald Trump's team and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), both of whom stressed the need for the sitting president to build political consensus to ensure governability and support his economic plan.